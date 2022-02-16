DELE MOMODU FOR EDO STATE

There are those rare moments you keep your short opinion pieces even shorter. Dele Momodu “discovering” home and roots was a smart one to avoid the pitfalls that await Amoda Lamidi Sangodere in the build-up to what will be a thoroughly bruising campaign season in Nigeria. But, on the whole, Dele can just make do with the office of the governor of Edo State for now, him being friends with Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Femi Otedola, Rabiu Abdulsamad, and a lot of “heavyweights.” Edo State will offer Dele a good opportunity to test his good governance and economic-development theories.

Sunday Adole Jonah,

Department of Physics, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

