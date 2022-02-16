Cycology Cycling Club Donates Palliatives to Lagos Street Sweepers

Funmi Ogundare

Cycology Cycling Club, a not-for-profit organisation, recently, donated food items and money to street sweepers in Lagos, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility ( CSR) to impact society.

Members of the club, cycled from Oworoshoki axis through Awolowo Road, Alexander, Gerald and Dolphin Estate, all within Ikoyi.

The Captain of the Club, Mr. Tunde Laoye who spoke to THISDAY shortly after their exercise, described the sweepers as very important component saying that for them to get up early everyday to do their duties of keeping the streets clean, is very commendable.

” We all know the dangers of being hit by vehicles or being attacked by hoodlums. For these men and women to come out by 5 a.m everyday and ensure that the roads are clean, we really need to appreciate them.”

He said they met them at Oworoshoki in their large numbers and distributed over 200 packs containing food items and water, adding that with the smiles on their faces, they are motivated.

Asked how the club intends to sustain the effort, Laoye said, ” we have been doing this for the past 10 years. “Before now, we used to do it on every sanitation day and we go round to give them water to keep them refreshed, but now, we have gone a step higher by giving them food items and money.”

He advised the government to make the environment safer for them saying that some of them get hit by cars, and they should be properly compensated through salary increase because they are on essential duty.

” We are supporting government, so we hope government will also do a bit more for them.”

The Vice Captain of the club, Mrs. Temitope George said the gesture was their little way of appreciating the street sweepers.

” Most of us in the club are cycling enthusiasts and professionals in different fields, as well as public servants. We are just doing our best to encourage these people who risk their lives on a daily basis to keep our environment clean and safe for road users.”

The CSR Secretary, Mrs. Yejide Taiwo said the aim is to appreciate the road sweepers, recognise and support them in what they are doing on a daily basis.

” So today , we decided to appreciate them by giving them goodie bags containing food items. This will motivate them more to continue to do their jobs dutifully.

” I am sure none of them expected that they were going to receive any gift. They were indeed very grateful for gift. We know we have touched them somehow and we know it will continue to motivate them,” she stressed.

She noted that so far, when the sweepers see members of club coming, they appreciate them, adding that they are trying to get their sponsors involved so that that they can further impact the society.

