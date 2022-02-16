Buhari Seeks Legal Backing for NSCDC, NCS, Immigration Board

•Bill to coordinate security agencies’ activities passes second reading

Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, asked the National Assembly to approve a bill,seeking legal backing for the establishment of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Federal Fire and Immigration Services Board.

The bill was forwarded for consideration and passage through a letter dated February 9, 2022and was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary yesterday.

Similarly, the House of Representatives, has passed for second reading, a bill seeking to establish a National Security Coordination Centre in the country to galvanise activities of security agencies.

Buhari, in the letter explained that the request for the passage of the bill was made pursuant to the provision of Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The letter read in part: “Pursuant to Section 58(2) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward, herewith, The Civil Defence, Correctional, Federal Fire and Immigration Services Board Bill, 2022 for the kind consideration of the Senate.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Federal Fire and Immigration Services Board Bill, 2022 seeks to establish the Civil Defence, Correctional, Federal Fire and Immigration Services Board to adequately reflect the current relationship between the Board, Corps and the Services and align their composition, structure, functions and practices to attain the intended mandate of the services.

“While hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Meanwhile, the proposed legislation by the House, titled; “a Bill for an Act to Establish National Security Coordination Centre in the Country for all Security Agencies Coordination in Combating Acts of Terrorism including Banditry, Kidnappings; and for Related Matters 1772),” was sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Munir (APC, Kaduna) and Magaji Da’u Aliyu (APC, Jigawa).

Leading the debate on its general principles, Munir explained that the bill sought to coordinate the activities of the various security agencies fighting insecurity, banditry and other security challenges in the country.

He said the agency when established would eliminate inter-agency rivalries and strengthen the operations of the agencies, who sometimes work at cross-purposes on the same operations.

According to him, there was the need to have an agency that would coordinate the activities of all security agencies in order to have a clear focus on all operations by the agencies.

“The objective are as follows: to ensure the coordination, formulation and implementation of counter terrorism strategy and build capacity of men and women in the security sector to be deployed to the field to discharge their functions.

“Upgrading security architecture to possess 21st century method and tools to face the present day threat; to boost inter agency collaboration,” he said.

Thereafter, the bill was voted on, passed for second reading and referred to the House Committee on Intelligence and National Security.

