Bridge Nigeria Promotes Gender Equity, Technology

Funmi Ogundare

Bridge Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to providing children with learning materials, science lessons and classroom experiences that would inspire them to explore science and technology-related careers as part of activities marking the 2022 International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Every February 11 has been set aside by the United Nations General Assembly to commemorate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. It seeks to promote full and equal access for women and girls to participate in science.

This year’s theme: ‘Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Water Unites Us’, seeks to recognise the role of women and girls in science, not only as beneficiaries but also as agents of change in accelerating progress towards the achievement of SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation).

Speaking on how the Bridge methodology supports children, Bridge Nigeria’s Managing Director, Ms Foyinsola Akinjayeju, stated that it uses the science of learning to transform the national curriculum into research-proven digital teaching guides or lesson plans available to teachers through the technology platform.

In addition to ensuring that every lesson is based on scientifically proven instructional principles and data-driven management techniques, the managing director said Bridge actively pursues opportunities with organisations to inspire pupils to explore career choices in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ( STEM).

Recently, some Bridge girls experienced an 8-weeks code training course with PYLadies, an international mentorship organisation for women in coding.

A Bridge graduate, Miss Fiyinfoluwa Omole is a beneficiary of the national cradle-to-career scholarship by the Nigerian National Production Corporation and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (NNPC/SNEPCo) following her exceptional performance in the 2021 national common entrance exams.​

