 Akeredolu Calls for Calm over Bayelsa Killing

Fidelis David

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday said it has received the situation reports of the incident in Brass area in Bayelsa State which involved the people of Ilaje living in Bayelsa State.

This is coming after a fisherman was reported dead while scores of others were injured in Brass Island of Bayelsa State following a pirate attack on the sea last Monday. The victims, who were said to be of Ilaje ethnic nationality from Ondo State and residing on the island, had set out to fish on the high sea.

A statement made available to journalists by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, explained that Akeredolu, after receiving the full brief, spoke extensively on the phone with the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, who assured him that the situation was under control.

The governor, who stressed his administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of indigenes of the sunshine state, irrespective of where they are, noted that the Bayelsa State governor has assured him of the security of the people of Ilaje in the state.

“We have become aware of the situation in Bayelsa State involving our people from Ilaje in Ondo State. I immediately reached out to the governor of Bayelsa State. We have spoken extensively and I have his assurances.

“After meetings have been held with Ilaje leaders at his behest, I have every reason to believe that he is indeed handling the situation. I have stressed the importance of the security of our people no matter where they are.

“I want to urge our people to remain calm, forgive and forget. With the assurances of the governor, I can assure our people that they can go about their normal duties without fear.” the governor said.

Akeredolu appealed to the people to allow reasons to prevail and not take laws into their hands, assuring them that the situation is being closely monitored, as he commiserated with the families of the victims of the incident.

