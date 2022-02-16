Aguero’s Heart Problem Persists

Sergio Aguero has opened up on how the heart problem that forced him to retire from football is continuing to affect him.

The Argentine was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia late in 2021, and after medical consultations was told that he would need to retire from the sport.

He had only signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2021 and made just five appearances for the Blaugrana, and has spoken on how he is continuing to suffer to this day.

“Now I play soccer and I drown. Sometimes I think if I can run at least one sprint. I feel like my heart just doesn’t work,” Aguero said.

Aguero also spoke recently about the daunting wait to find out whether or not he would have to retire from football after being substituted with chest pains against Deportivo Alaves in October.

“The first 15 days [after the Alaves match] I had a terrible time,” he said on his Twitch channel.

“When it happened, I thought it was nothing and that I was going to be fine, but when I arrived in the hospital and they left me in a small room alone with a lot of monitors around me.

“I realised something was bad. And after two days hospitalised, I started to become nervous.”

Aguero would announce his retirement from football in November 2021, around a month after first being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia.

