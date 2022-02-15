Two NSCDC Officials Arraigned for Armed Robbery

An Ikeja High Court on Wednesday remanded Amarachukwu Asonta, a 27-year-old female Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and her colleague, Adebayo Ajayi, 32, were on Wednesday remanded in prison after they were arraigned over alleged armed robbery.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala, of an Ikeja High Court gave the order after the duo had pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery levelled against them.

The charges were proffered against the duo, by the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP). According the Director of the Lagos State DPP, Dr Jide Martins, the NSCDC officers committed the offences at 2.20am on January 30, 2018 along Yaya Abatan Road, Ogba, Lagos.

“The Defendants and others who are now at large, while armed with guns and other offensive weapons, highjacked an Iveco Container Truck with Registration No. LSR746XD.

“The truck contained 1,700 cartons of Chelsea and Action Bitters drinks valued at N2.7million, way bills, mobile phones and an unspecified amount of cash”, the DPP said.

Following the arraignment of the NSCDC Officers, the DPP requested that the Defendants should be remanded at the Correctional Centre.

“My lord, the matter has been since 2018. The Defendants are Officers of the NSCDC. They have been evading the court, and the court issued a bench warrant for their arrest.

“The first Defendant (Asonta) had to be arrested with the aid of the NSCDC”, Martins said.

The offences contravene Sections 297(2)(b) and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Following the submission of the DPP, the defence counsel, Mr Dapo Daramola, informed the court that he had filed an application for the bail of the Defendants.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala ordered the remand of the Defendants at the Correctional Centre, and adjourned the case until February 23 for the hearing of the bail application.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

