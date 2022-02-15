TCN Commences Full Digitisation of Old Transmission Substations

Emmanuel Addeh

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commenced the digitisation of old transmission substations in its network, according to a statement from the organisations General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah.

The digitisation project, she said, is aimed at improving the automation system of old transmission substations and their connectivity with the proposed TCN system.

“The scope of work for the project includes the supply, installation, configuration, testing, commissioning of Substation Automation Systems (SAS) as well as the control and relay protection systems in the substations.

“This project would further contribute to grid management and reduce system losses,” the transmission company stated.

In Port-Harcourt Region alone, five substations would be digitised, Mbah said, including Afam 1, Ahoada, Yenegoa, Owerri, and Uyo substations.

A team from TCN-PMU and the General Manager ( transmission) Port-Harcourt region, formally handed the duly executed document on the digitisation project to the contractor at the Afam 1 substation, marking the beginning of the digitizatoon process for TCNs old substations.

