Tanko Makes U-turn, Denies Kidnapping, Killing Hanifa

Ibrahim Shuaibu

Abdulmalik Tanko, the school teacher, who confessed to abducting and killing his 5-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, has denied the murder charges leveled against him.

When the charges were read to him and his accomplices, Tanko and 2nd accused person, Hashimu Isyaku, pleaded not guilty to the charges, except the first charge of Criminal Conspiracy.

On her part, the 3rd accused person, Fatima Jibrin, also pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Relying on Section 36 (6b) of the 1999 Constitution, the lawyer of the accused persons, Mr ML Usman, requested the prosecution to serve him with all facilities in the case within one week to prepare for accelerated hearing.

The judge, therefore, granted the application and adjourned to March 2 and 3 for hearing.He, however, ordered that they be remanded in prison custody.

THISDAY gathered that the state government had filed a five-count charge against Tanko, alongside his two accomplices, Hashimu Isyaku and Fatima Jibrin, before a High Court 5 in the state.

The three suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, concealing/keeping in confinement a kidnapped person and culpable homicide, contrary to Sections 97, 274, 277 and 221 of the Penal Code.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

