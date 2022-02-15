Subsidy: Buhari Transmits N3trn Supplementary Budget to National Assembly

Seeks review of Finance Act

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, transmitted a supplementary budget of N3trn to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

The amount included N2.557trn meant to provide subsidy on petroleum products from June to December 2022.

This is contained in a letter from the President and read on the floor at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari also requested the federal parliament to review the Finance Act 2021.

Details later….

