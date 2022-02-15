Seplat Energy’s Entrepreneurship Initiative Graduates 15 Fellows

Emmanuel Addeh

Seplat Energy Plc in partnership with Conversations for Change (C4C) has announced the graduation of 15 Fellows from the duo’s entrepreneurship programme.

The 2021 batch of fellows have therefore been equipped to run their businesses, and provide support for families, communities and the entire countries.

C4C is a non-profit organisation with a major objective of empowering young people to participate more effectively in all relevant areas of development.

Efforts are focused on young people aged 18-40, in the belief that they are ready to embark on being valuable and creative members of their society and therefore are most in need of the inspiration, empowerment, guidance and support to do so.

Speaking at the event held in Abuja, Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, said the partnership with C4C was a bold step taken towards realising the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 1.

The goals include poverty eradication; in addition to the SDG 2 (zero hunger), SDG 3 (good health and wellbeing), SDG 4 (quality education), and SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), as driven by the company’s CSR initiatives.

“The vision of this initiative is to create a world where young people/minds are inspired, motivated and empowered to find their niche in society and use their skills and talents in improving their societies/countries and indeed their world.

“Doing this, day-to-day items and wastes are converted to wealth, thus promoting a sustainable world,” Nwachukwu stated.

The Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, in his message, described the Conversations for Change as a long-term effort to invest in the next generation of leaders, through creating a vibrant platform for continuing information provision, dialogue and discussions.

He added that through these and other strategies, the initiative would inspire, encourage and support young people to become active partners in the development and leadership of their communities, societies, nations and indeed the world.

“Seplat Energy aspires to be a good corporate citizen, committed to driving positive socio-economic benefits for our country and our other stakeholders, and recognising that we must continuously earn our social licence to operate.

“Indeed, we embed this commitment in one of the five strategic pillars that guide our approach to business: Behave responsibly and share our success,” he noted.

The beneficiaries for the 2021 session are: Moyinoluwa Ajibulu (Kogi); Ruke Ejegreh (Delta); Yemisi Olarewaju (Osun); Aisha Ahmed (Edo); Indira Orbih (Anambra) and Ruth Ede (Imo).

Others include: John Tokula (Kogi); Rachael Bob (Rivers); Elizabeth Nyong (Cross River); Augustine Samson Tsaku (Nasarawa); Joel Glory (Kogi); Nkiru Agbarah (Abia); Anefu Lilian (Benue); Jude Elayo (Nasarawa); and Ene Adah (Benue).

President/Founder, C4C, Dr. Kechi F. Ogbuagu, in her comments, said that entrepreneurs play a critical role in the economy, opining that the programme has the capacity to change many lives.

“Our dream as Conversations for Change is to see every young person in Nigeria, in Sub-Saharan Africa, and the world at large, living his or her best life – with a sustainable means of livelihood and financially empowered.

“They will thus contribute to the economy and become relevant and influential members of the society and become key players in the areas of entrepreneurship, leadership and governance.

“Our aim, therefore, is to inspire and provide as many young people as possible with the skills required for becoming successful social entrepreneurs, ”she said.

