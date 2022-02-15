Samsung Unveils Galaxy S22, S22+ Smartphones

Emma Okonji

Samsung has released new sets of smartphones, the Galaxy S22, S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

These ground-breaking new editions to the S Series feature premium cameras, superfast connectivity, long-lasting batteries1, and innovative new ways to share everything the Galaxy name is known for, and to make mobile experiences better and easier, the mobile phone company said during the launch.

Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, in charge of MX (Mobile eXperience) Business, Charlie Lee, said: “At Samsung, we constantly push ourselves to raise the bar on our most premium devices. Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most celebrated aspects of the S Series and merges them for a truly unique mobile experience. This is a leap forward for mobile technology, setting a new standard for what a smartphone can be.”

Introducing the Galaxy S22 Series, available in three models, and built to enhance users’ experience, Lee said for those who want devices that fuel creativity and self-expression, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ would serve them better since they are built to make every moment epic, with dynamic cameras, enhanced image processing and large bright displays.

“Consumers want to shoot incredible videos wherever they are — day or night. With Nightographyfeatures for smoother, clearer night-time video and photos, Samsung set out to take your creativity to another level, your creativity doesn’t stop just because it gets dark. For the first time in Samsung smartphone history, you can also experience epic performance with the latest 4nm processor. Even though there is low penetration of the 5G network in Nigeria, the Galaxy S series is enhanced with 5G capabilities, to help you game, stream and work across all your favourite apps with incredible ease,” Lee said.

