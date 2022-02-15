Rivers Community Gets New Monarch after 10 Years

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Finima community in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State was thrown into celebration yesterday, following the emergence of a new paramount ruler in Finima community almost a decade without a traditional leader.

The community stool which have suffered so much threats and litigations have finally rested on Aseme Alabo Dagogo Lambert Brown, as Head of Buoye Omuso Brown Major House and Amadabo of Finima.

The emergence of Alabo Aseme Brown resulted from the judgement of a competent court of jurisdiction in Port Harcourt Suit, No. PHC/174/72 and

Enugu Appeal Court Judgment of Suit, No. FCA/E/60/80, as well as a Res-adjudicate judgment of suit No. PHC/ 745/2012.

Addressing the tumultuous crowd of community people who came to receive him at ancient palace of Finima, the monarch said the people of Finima will continue to follow legitimate means of conflict resolution despite threats from its neighbours.

The paramount ruler noted that as the host community to several multinational companies and the NLNG, any friction will adversely affect the Nigeria’s economy.

He said: “As law abiding citizens, we shall continue to explore legitimate means to redress all the oppressive challenges being faced, as well as remain peaceful and provide the required serene and hospitable environment that guarantees industrial harmony, particularly for the multinational industries in our land as host community; considering that every civil unrest in Finima that impacts the daily operations of these companies, also threatens the national economy.”

The monarch called on the National Security Adviser, Inspector General of Police, Governor Nyesom Wike to urgently tame those wanting to invade Finima and forcefully install another person as the Head of Brown House.

“Let me use this medium to alert the National Security Adviser of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, The Inspector General of Police, The Directorate of State Security Services, The Executive Governor of Rivers State and the Executive Chairman of Bonny Local Government Council of the continuous diverse threats and harassments we receive from Bonny town.

“Finima people who go about their legitimate business through Bonny town are being molested and harassed on daily basis by sponsored and misguided hoodlums. We have seen video clips of threats and plans to invade Finima to unleash massacre in the community.”

He reiterated that the founders of the Finima community were not conquered and cannot be conquered either physically or by knowledge.

The paramount ruler, however, disclosed that they are taking every necessary legal step to ensure that one of his rivalry, Evans Clement Brown do not parade and represent himself as Chief of Buoye Omuso Brown House in any form and manner.

Advising “all government and corporate institutions, as well as the innocent public to be mindful of their dealings with him (Evans Clement Brown).

