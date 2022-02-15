Purple Makes Board Changes

Purple has announced changes on its Board. This follows the retirement of Mr. Olutola Mobolurin as Chairman and Independent Director on the Board of Purple. Mr. Mobolurin served on the Board of Purple for 9 years helping it grow from a start-up to a group of companies with total assets of N25 billion and paving the way for its 2022 strategic plan to grow total assets to N75 billion in the near term. Mr. Mobolurin will continue as Advisor to the Board of Purple, as it takes necessary steps to grow its total assets.

The Board of Purple has appointed Mrs. Jumoke Akinwunmi as Acting Chairman effective 1st, January 2022, continuing in her role as an Independent Director.

Mrs. Olajumoke Akinwunmi has over 25 years of experience in the real estate sector as an architect, investment, and development manager. She is co-founder of Alitheia Capital Limited, a Nigeria-based investment advisory and management firm.

In addition, Mrs Fiona Ahimie has also been appointed to the Board of Purple. Fiona Ahimie is the current Managing Director of FBNQuest Securities Limited, a subsidiary of FBNQuest Merchant Bank, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Holding PLC. Before this role she was the Managing Director of African Alliance Limited a South African Investment banking firm. She has worked with Lead Capital and Stanbic IBTC Bank in varying capacities.

On her part, Ms. Seyi Sowale served as the Group Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Purple. She remains on the Board of Purple and has now been reassigned as Executive Director Finance, Strategy and Commercials. She is a result driven senior accounting and financial management executive with close to 2 decades of experience in finance operations and management within start-ups and large organizations.

