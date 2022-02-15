Police Arrest Five Suspects for Allegedly Killing Housewife in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Police Command yesterday said it had arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of a housewife, Rukayya Mustapha, in her matrimonial home at Danbare, Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

Mustapha, 21, was found dead in her house when her husband, Jamilu Abdulkadir, returned home around 9 p.m. last Saturday.

Her children, ages three and one, were said to have been beaten ruthlessly by the yet-to-be identified assailants.

Speaking to journalists when he accompanied the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, to pay a condolence visit on the husband and family of the deceased, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sama’ila Shuaibu Dikko, said five suspects had so far been arrested while the search for others is ongoing.

Dikko added that security agencies are on course to unravel the mystery behind the heinous act, assuring them that the culprits, wherever they run, would be nabbed to face the wrath of the law.

“We will make sure that sincerely and honestly the right thing is done and the culprits are brought to book,” he promised.

Earlier, Gawuna, at the family house of the deceased, condoled with them, and assured them that justice would be done to their daughter and her children.

Gawuna, who represented the state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, vowed to make sure the case is thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators of the criminal act would face justice.

The deputy governor, who was visibly touched by the incident, said he was instructed by Ganduje to pay the condolence visit because he was not in town for an official assignment.

He also disclosed that the governor had directed security agencies to quickly launch investigations into the matter in order to ensure justice for the families of the deceased, the people of Kano and the country at large.

