‘Our Auctioning Platform is Aimed at Redistributing Wealth’

Ugo Aliogo

The Chief Executive Officer, Just Automobile and Merchanting Limited, Sola Adesanya, has stated that its auctioning platform Gavel Up is aimed at redistributing wealth in the society by turning waste to wealth and exchange goods through sales of used items such as electrical appliances, household items, used vehicles and others.

Adesanya, who disclosed this recently in Lagos during a media briefing, said the online platform provides an opportunity for people to reuse every discarded commodities, while creating wealth and providing employment.

He also noted that the organisation has offices in Lagos and Ogun States, stating that they are working to expand their services to Eastern and Southern parts of the country, “we are in the process of registering our company in Botswana, South Africa and some other African countries with the possibility of expansion.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

