Osinbajo: Humanitarian Ministry Last Hope of Rescue for Vulnerable Nigerians

Olawale Ajimotokan

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, described the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development as the last hope of intervention for succor and survival by the vulnerable of the society.

He made the declaration at the unveiling of the Strategic Roadmap 2021-2025 developed by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to proffer long term solution for vulnerable citizens.

Osinbajo was represented at the launch held at the State House by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Rahman Ade Ipaye (SAN).

“The Nigerian people are counting on us and in many respects for our most vulnerable citizens. This ministry is the last hope of rescue and recovery. It is my hope, therefore, that this roadmap will resolve in practical fulfillment of all our expectations,” Osinbajo said.

While adding that the roadmap would be effective only to the degree of its implementation, he assured the people that the federal government would support the actualisation of the plan in every step on the way.

According to the vice president, from the inception, one of the core priorities of the administration, has been the dignity and social security of all Nigerians.

He said the belief that no Nigerian was left behind in the country’s march to the future warranted the establishment of the National Social Intervention Programmes to provide critical welfare support to various vulnerable groups.

“Our emphasis on engaging all Nigerians and paying specific attention to the most vulnerable is a consistent trend running through our policies and plans. Social inclusion has been a component of the economic recovery and growth plan and the national development plan,” Osinbajo said.

He noted that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs sat at the centre of the web of the construction of social security and activist engagement to deliver social security for Nigerians.

He, however, lamented that the North-east crisis, which has created an army of refugees in neigbouring countries while thousands of children that were out of school have affected the country’s ability to effectively respond to humanitarian emergencies.

He noted that it was in this regard that the strategic roadmap formulated by the ministry was important given the disparate initiatives over which it has been given charge.

In her remarks, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the roadmap, a product of widespread consultation and extensive deliberations within and outside the ministry and its agencies also introduced implementation, monitoring, evaluation, review and reporting mechanisms that would be deployed to ensure effective results delivery.

She said every policy initiative and activities of the ministry’s units will be aligned with the roadmap.

