NNPC AND THE ADULTERATED PETROL

The circulation of adulterated petrol has continued to generate uproar in the country. The unfortunate development has led to scarcity of petrol in our major cities as queues have since returned to many filling stations in the country. The NNPC managing director, Mele Kyari, has blamed some oil marketers for the importation of the toxic fuel with high methanol content. President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the House of Representatives have called for investigation of those responsible for this act of shame. This is a welcome development. The petroleum industry has over the years become a cesspool of corruption. Nigeria is sixth largest producer of crude oil in the world. Despite its vantage position, the country’s four refineries have remained moribund with poor production capacity. These erratic refineries have continued to gulf billions of naira every year in the name of maintenance with dismal output. Last year, it was reported that over N100billion was spent on the turnaround maintenance of the four refineries.

The inability of the country to have functional refineries resulted to the emergency of many importers who connived with corrupt government officials to exploit the system. Most of the fuel subsidy government pays usually goes to their pockets. If these companies or marketers could inflate the figures of imported fuel without qualms, one will not be surprised if they have flooded the country with toxic and unfit premium motor spirit (petrol) for our consumption. After all, these importers have become too powerful and untouchable in the country. They are billionaire cartels who can spend their last kobo to frustrate government’s efforts to get rid of their foul play. With the Petroleum Industry Act, Nigerians expect nothing less than an efficient and transparent petroleum industry. The PIA comprises set of laws intended to unbundle the sector and pave the way for more investment which among other things the building of new refineries by private investors.

However, what put the cart before the horse is government’s decision to suspend subsidy removal in the next 18 months. While many view it as good move, it has dashed the hopes of having a robust petroleum industry. Subsidy is cog in the wheel of genuine desire to reforms. The circulation of adulterated PMS with its destructive consequences to our automobiles and ecosystem should serve as a wake-up call to government. Unless issues of fuel importations are fully addressed through the establishment of more private refineries, toxic petrol will always find its way to the country.

Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna State

