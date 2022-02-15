LASG Commences Town Hall Community Engagements on Sexual and Gender Based Violence In a bid to address the rising cases of domestic and sexual violence in Lagos State, the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, (DSVA) on Tuesday held its maiden Town Hall Local Government meeting tagged ‘Its on Us to End Sexual and Gender Based Violence’ at Surulere Local Government as well as Coker Aguda, and Itire Ikate LCDA.

The meeting had in attendance over 300 stakeholders drawn from Community Development Councils, Community Development Authorities, Market men and women, religious leaders, community leaders, artisans, captains of industry, as well as other relevant stakeholders.

According to the Executive Secretary of DSVA, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the concept of the Town Hall meeting is to decentralise services and ensure that residents of the State, irrespective of their location, be it in the inner cities, urban and rural areas are aware of the existence of the relevant laws as well as the support services available to them; these according to her include medical, social services and partner NGOs in their communities.

She added that the purpose of the community outreach, is to solidify its partnership with Local Governments as well as creation of a community response teams who would serve as first responders, thereby opening up the referral pathway for survivors desirous of accessing justice.

Vivour-Adeniyi added that, this year, DSVA is more committed to ensuring that the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu’s zero tolerance declaration to all forms of Domestic and Sexual Violence, is attained.

On his own part, the Executive Chairman of Surulere Local Government who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Hon. Dosunmu Adewale assured participants of the Local Government’s zeal and desire in ensuring all relevant stakeholders collaborate and rid out the menace of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) out of the State. The Executive Chairman of Coker Aguda Local Council Development Area, Hon. Ibrahim Rasaq Lekan, also reiterated the same.

Dr. Veronica Iwayemi of the Primary Health Care Board, as well as DSP Abimbola Williams of the Lagos State Police Command, enlightened participants on issues related to SGBV and informed them of community resources available at their disposal.

The Town Hall meeting is to be held in all the LGAs as well as LCDAs, across the State.

