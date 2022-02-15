LAGOS AND INFRASTRUCTURE RENEWAL

LASIAMA is ensuring the provision of quality maintenance services in the state, writes Rasak Musbau

The Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA), has been at the forefront of implementing the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s strategy on infrastructure renewal.

In the past two and a half years, the agency has implemented several projects with the aim of improving and maintaining public infrastructure assets, while also creating employment and opportunities for small/medium scale businesses to thrive.

Schools’ facility management and maintenance exist to support the primary purpose of education. The core responsibility of LASIAMA in this regard is to ensure that, through the provision of quality maintenance services, teachers and students operate in an environment that is safe, healthy and responsive to education.

Maintenance of the projects, which are being facilitated by the Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency, LASIAMA, are enabling the actualization of the Third Pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, which stands for Education and Technology.

Based on Governor Sanwo-Olu’s mandate, LASIAMA has given education facilities a priority, with major and minor rehabilitation of secondary schools in the State.

The renovation works, which commenced in year 2019, has so far covered more than 100 public secondary schools, spread across the state’s three Senatorial Districts.

The very recent renovation works done at schools were carried out in Aiyedere Ajibola Junior and Senior High Schools, Anibaba Ketu in Kosofe, Army Children Junior High School, Epe; Randle Junior Secondary School, Apapa; Unity Junior High School, Tolu in Ajegunle; Magbon Alade Senior Grammar School, Ibeju Lekki, Ipakodo Junior Grammar School, Ikorodu, amongst others.

In addition to renovation works, for the first time in Lagos State, LASIAMA piloted a six-month structured maintenance framework for recently rehabilitated 94 public schools.

There are many consequences of infrastructure improvement in the state and one of the most important of these, especially in the education sector is that teaching and learning have improved quite well. Teachers and students are now learning in a conducive and secure environment.

That the health and well-being of Lagosians remain a key deliverable of the Sanwo-Olu administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda is never in doubt. Sanwo-Olu has continued to give priority attention to the rehabilitation and maintenance of General Hospitals, Maternal and Childcare Centres (MCCs) and other health institutions in the state. This is in fulfilment of his promises to give Lagosians unhindered access to quality and affordable health care services.

Establishing an infrastructure standardization and guideline policy document have also assisted in the holistic implementation of the renewal of health facilities across the state.

The renovation of the facilities, which was facilitated by LASIAMA, has been very extensive, highly impressive and very visible in all the Maternal and Childcare Centres (MCCs) across the state.

LASIAMA has also intervened in revamping facilities at other health institutions such as the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Burns and Trauma Centre at the LASUTH Annex, Gbagada as well as renovation and upgrading of facilities at the Infectious Disease Hospital, (IDH) Yaba.

Others include the infrastructure renewal at the General Hospital, Odan and Doctors Quarters in Lagos Island General Hospital, maintenance of Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre at the Lagos-Ibadan Toll Gate and Ikorodu and Folarin Coker Staff Clinic in the State Secretariat, Alausa – Ikeja.

To sustain the current tempo of public health infrastructure renewal in the state, the Sanwo-Olu administration has developed maintenance frameworks for all the facilities.

Some of the hospitals have an average of 43 non-clinical operations and maintenance employees as cleaners, security personnel, gardeners and plumbers, carpenters, including a facility manager, who has the responsibility of coordinating scheduled and unscheduled maintenance as may be required.

In recent years, the requirements for fire safety have increased whereas the maintenance of the stations have been neglected. To improve the state’s capacity to fight fire incidents Governor Sanwo-Olu has approved the rehabilitation of all fire stations in the state.

The projects were in two parts and covered the 16 fire stations inherited by the administration. The first was the renovation and upgrading of 13 stations, two of which were torched during the EndSARS crisis.

The stations include Mobolaji Johnson Fire Station, Agege Fire Station, Ikorodu Fire Station, Sari-Iganmu Mini Fire Station, Lekki Phase II Fire Station, Ojo Fire Station, Abesan Fire Station and Ejigbo Fire Station, etc.

The second involves the reconstruction of two others, in Lekki Phase 1 Fire Station and the Headquarters at Alausa. The reconstruction of the headquarters will upgrade the old bungalow structure into a storey building to provide more space for the growing personnel.

The renovation has brought about considerable improvement in the working conditions of personnel. It is also ensuring effective service delivery by aiding prompt deployment of services and shortening response time to emergency locations.

Investment in the Lagos State Fire and Safety Service is an illustration of the importance that the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu attached to security of lives and property.

Well-designed government buildings are an important part of communities and are intrinsic to health and success. They accommodate and facilitate the delivery of public services and enhance the quality of the urban structure and its public spaces.

Government buildings contribute to efficient functioning and urban character. They reflect the values and achievements of the community and need to be efficient, represent good value for money and demonstrate a high level of environmental stewardship.

LASIAMA has been mandated by Governor Sanwo-Olu to renovate office buildings in order to increase safety, security and productivity. Extensive renovations on many office buildings include blocks four, five and 20 in the State Secretariat which houses the Ministries of Information and Strategy, Health, Works and Infrastructure, Housing and Public Service Office/Office of the Head of Service, along with of the agency for Mass Education.

LASIAMA is also renovating the Offices of the Local Government Service Commission in Old Secretariat, Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI) in Oshodi and the buildings of Radio Lagos/Eko FM, Lagos Television (LTV) building complex. Others include Public Works Corporation in Ojodu-Berger, the LAMATA headquarters in Oshodi, FADAMA Office Complex in Agege and the headquarters of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

The governor aptly describes what the agency is doing:

“The continuous improvement of public sector productivity is vital to achieving my promises to Lagosians, which is why we have prioritized the modernization of Lagos State Buildings.

“Government buildings play a fundamental and aesthetic role in the development and enrichment of cities including a rapidly developing state like ours. I believe good designs are essential to meeting the future environmental challenges of big cities; creating places people identify with and embrace; in addition to differentiating government buildings for easy access and identification.”

Musbau is Assistant Director, Public Affairs, LASIAMA, Alausa

