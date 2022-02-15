Intercontinental Park Presents Residential, Investment Hubs

Bennett Oghifo

Some rare piecies of real estate are emerging in the Lekki Free Trade Zone axis of Lagos. One of such exquisite developments is the Intercontinental Park, promoted by Aimart International, a frontline real estate and investment company.

Intercontinental Park is being developed on 28 acres of land at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos and it is conceived as a city with independent hubs for residential purpose, technology, education, and business, among every other aspects of life.

At the groundbreaking ceremony of the city last week, were the Chairman of Ikorodu West Local Government Area, Hon. Olarewaju Sulaiman Kazeem; Chairman, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Hon. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa; Chairman, Aimart Board, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Muyiwa Badewole; Managing Director, Aimart, Bukola Iluyomade; and the Head of Business and Marketing of Aimart, Mrs. Taiwo Bright, among other distinguished personalities.

Managing Director, Aimart, Bukola Iluyomade said before the end of this year some of the company’s structures would be built. “We have partners like Lagos Building Investment Company (LBIC) and we’re in talks with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN). Those are the two financial organisations backing us.”

Intercontinental Park is conceived as an integrated city where investors can work, live, and play and with provision for every aspect of life. “You can get everything you need without leaving the neighbourhood. So, that is the vision here and every section will accommodate a variety of people and projects. We are building a 5-star hotel here.”

The new city is near the Dangote Refinery, and the Deep Sea Port, as well as other sturdy projects. “Eighty per cent of the foreign direct investment (FDI) coming into Lagos is in this axis Ibeju-Lekki. So, we decided to create different hubs that people will need.”

Aimart, she said would develop some projects and that other investors would build what they want in their preferred hub(s). “For instance, we have the school by Holy Child of Jesus and they are doing their development. We have other investors that want to do their developments themselves. We also have our residential hub that we are going to handle, as a company.”

The Chairman, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Hon. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa said Intercontinental Park is a prime investment that occupies a strategic location. “Our belief that this is New Lagos is real. From the government’s perspective, you’ve taken a strategic decision in investing here. I can tell you it is a very good investment and any other person that wants to invest, I want to urge them to quickly come here. The Deep Sea Port that we have here is the first of its kind in West Africa, and it’s two or three minutes from here (Intercontinental Park). Besides, we have so many private investors coming to invest here in the Free Trade Zone. Dangote Refinery, the single largest train in the world is also here. The founding fathers of Lagos conceived Ibeju-Lekki as the New Lagos and we’re happy that it is happening in our own time. That dream is becoming a reality.”

The chairman said the investments of the Lagos and federal goverments in Ibeju-Lekki are deliberate, stating that the federal government had awarded a contract for the expansion of road to Elekan area and that the Lagos government is going to build a rail line in that axis. “So, anybody looking for a place to put their money should know that Intercontinental Park is an ideal place to put your money.”

According to the Chairman of Ikorodu West, Hon. Olarewaju Sulaiman Kazeem, who said he had been a close associate of the promoters of the city, stated that he was not surprised at the emergence of Intercontinental Park and that he has confidence in them. “They started from scratch, and it is important to dream and more important to live the dream. You must be a realist; dream and pursue it.”

The developers of the project said it is massive and that once it starts, they will not stop until it is complete.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

