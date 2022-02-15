House Investigates Lingering Fuel Scarcity

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Petroleum Downstream to include in its investigation, the lingering fuel scarcity to ascertain if there’s an interim report on the claim by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) that it has enough fuel despite lingering scarcity experienced across the country.

The lawmakers had, at plenary on February 10, while adopting a motion sponsored by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno), mandated the committee to investigate the release of adulterated petroleum in the country with a view to ensuring that culprits are brought to book and make recommendations to avoid a reoccurrence.

The lawmakers also directed NNPC Limited to suspend the companies involved in the supply of the bad fuel and submit their names to the committee.

The downstream committee was also mandated to ascertain whether the importation, distribution and dispensing of the toxic petroleum in Nigeria till date conform with international standards.

However, at plenary on Tuesday, the Minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), coming under Order 8 rule 4, of the House rules, said the existing committee saddled with the responsibility of investigating the issue of adulterated fuel should as well ascertain if there’s an interim report on the claim by the NNPC Limited that it has enough fuel despite the lingering scarcity experienced across the country.

He lamented that it was difficult for him to get to work because all the roads were totally blocked by those looking for petrol.

Elumelu said: “I’m coming under this rule for us to discuss the issue of the lingering fuel crisis in Nigeria. I agree that NNPC said it has enough but it doesn’t seem to tally with their submission that they’ve enough fuel because there’s still some lingering fuel crisis in the whole of Nigeria.

“It was difficult for me to get here because all the roads were totally blocked by those looking for petrol. There’s already an existing committee saddled with the responsibility of investigating the issue of adulterated fuel, so I’m thinking they should find out if there’s an interim report to that effect with their already existing assignment.”

Corroborating Elumelu’s observation, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, directed the committee to extend

its investigation into the lingering crisis.

Gbajabiamila said: “There’s a nexus between that motion of last week on adulterated fuel and what you have very rightly brought up. The standing committee should take note and extend their investigation into this lingering crisis.”

