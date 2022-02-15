Heirs Life Introduces Annuity Campaign

Specialist digital life insurance company, Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) has rolled out an awareness campaign for its pension-regulated Annuity Plan, promising retirees a steady income for as long as they live.

The premise of the plan, the company said in a statement, is for people to retire without financial worries as the plan pays policyholders a guaranteed pension for life.

According to the Managing Director, Niyi Onifade, these partnerships are testament to the confidence regulators and other partners have in the company’s capacity to fulfil its promises and its consistent delivery of service excellence.

In his words, “Last year, Lagos State Government announced Heirs Life as one of the few life insurance companies providing Annuity plan to its pensioners, demonstrating the government’s confidence in the company, which only launched last year. Since then, the company has partnered with several organisations to provide the Annuity plan to their employees.

“Pensioners have every reason to live life confidently as the Annuity Plan takes care of the worries of retirement, specifically, the uncertainty of the future. We are delighted to provide Annuity to pensioners in Nigeria. We consider this as a big win because it is an indication that our customers, regulators, and government agencies are confident in our promise of service excellence. At Heirs Life, we continue to address the specific needs of different audience segments in line with our mission to make insurance accessible to everyone.”

Speaking on the campaign, the Chief Marketing Officer, Ifesinachi Okpagu, identified awareness as an important step to get more retirees signed onto this beneficial plan. “Everyone needs to understand the options open to them as they build their retirement plan. Hence, our campaign “The Fun Begins at Retirement” addresses the option of planning a wholesome retirement with the benefit of the Heirs Annuity Plan,” she said.

Heirs Annuity Plan pays retirees a steady amount, monthly or quarterly for as long as the annuitant lives. This way, the individual is assured of a great future even during retirement.

Beyond the Heirs Annuity plan, Heirs Life has introduced a variety of interesting life assurance plans for different customers. Heirs Life continues to transform life insurance in Nigeria through its digital service delivery and by providing simple, quick, reliable, and accessible financial security plans to individuals and businesses. Heirs Life is a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group.

