Ghana Fail in Bid to Field Hudson-Odoi against S’Eagles

Femi Solaja with agency report

As both Nigeria and Ghana continue to pile up weapons for the two-legged World Cup playoffs scheduled for next month, the Black Stars have failed in their quests to make Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi to switch nationality from England to the West African nation.

Nigeria last week succeeded in getting Leicester City winger and former England junior international, Ademola Lookman, to switch nationality and add up to Nigeria’s ‘arms pile-up’ ahead of the likely volatile confrontation.

Various sources in Ghana revealed all efforts to make Hudson-Odoi to switch to Ghana have failed.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had last year commissioned both the sports minister and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to convince Hudson-Odoi to play for Ghana.

Hudson-Odoi is leaving his options wide opened as he ponders on whether to play for England or Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

UK’s Evening Standard shortly after Chelsea’s triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup at the weekend wanted confirmation from Hudson-Odoi if he was sent to switch to Ghana: “I don’t know. At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes. At the same time, I’ve just got to focus on the club until we get that far.”

Hudson-Odoi was initially rumoured to have pledged to Ghana of his availability for the all-important clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria following a meeting between his father and Technical Advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

