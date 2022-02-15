Galaxy Backbone Restores Service Outage, Assures Customers of Quality Service

Emma Okonji

Galaxy Backbone, the government agency hosting data services to most government agencies and providing connecting services to both the private and public sectors, has said it has resolve its service outage, which crippled connectivity services for over one week.

As a result of the service outage, telecoms subscribers experienced difficulties in carrying out NIN verification process, which also affected network connectivity and data hosting services across the country.

Galaxy Backbone had apologised to its customers for the service outage, and had equally promised to address the issue without delay.

In a statement issued at the weekend and signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Chidi Okpala, the government agency said: “Galaxy Backbone (GBB) is pleased to report that the outage experienced by some of our customers earlier reported has now been completely resolved. The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Galaxy Backbone, Professor Muhammad Bello Abubakar and the entire management thank all our customers for standing by us and believing in our ability and competence to get this resolved. We are proud of the doggedness and dedication of all the engineers and application experts who worked round the clock since this issue occurred and never gave up until this was fully resolved. We also thank well-meaning Nigerians and our stakeholders who believed in our ability to get this resolved. We thank the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, whose guidance, intervention and support during this period has been unwavering.

“The Management of GBB would like to reiterate that the temporary outage experienced by our customers had nothing to do with any form of security breach on our Infrastructure as earlier stated on some platforms. The security of data of our customers and stakeholders is extremely paramount to us and we maintain the highest level of international standards, equipment and policies in ensuring data is kept secure at all times. During the period of this temporary outage, the organization has worked closely with its customers and all communication shared has been consistent at all levels with no contradictions.”

