Furore as FMC Workers Tackle MD over Travails at EFCC, Health Ministry

James Sowole

The controversies trailing the reappointment of the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Prof Adewale Musa -Olomu, for second term in office, reverberated as the hospital management and some officers, engaged in accusations and counter accusations over their invitation for questioning by the anti-graft agency, the police and the Federal Ministry of Health.

Some workers of the FMC were summoned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command and the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, sequel to a petition against them over allegation of corrupt practices.

The petition against the workers, was written by the South-west Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council and former Ogun State Chairman of Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, alleging that those fanning the embers of discord at the FMC Abeokuta were also not ‘clean’ and that they were engaging in corrupt practices.

It was gathered that based on the petition, some senior staff of the FMC affected, including the Board Chairman, AbdulAziz Mahuta, had appeared before an investigative panel set up by the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja.

The panel, was said to have grilled the affected staff from last Monday through Wednesday. It was equally gathered that the Police had also grilled not less than 10 of the senior staff of the hospital based on the petition.

Speaking on the matter, a source in the FMC said: “Arabambi is just been used to blackmail those against the Medical Director, the question is of what interest is Arabambi in FMC management?”

The source alleged that the move was to silence those opposing Musa-Olomu, “but he failed to realise that the issue on ground has nothing to do with those he is persecuting, but a group outside the health institution.”

However this allegation, was stoutly dismissed by Arabambi, who declared that he was not been sponsored by any person or group of persons.

“I am a Nigerian, I also patronize FMC Abeokuta, as an health institution that handle my health issue, I must be concern with what goes on there. Nobody is sponsoring or using me against anybody,” he added.

Also reacting on behalf of the Medical Director, Head of Public Relations and information, Mr. Segun Orisajo, in a statement, confirmed the invitation but said it was a routine thing.

He said :”For the avoidance of doubts, the management wishes to state that there was nothing unusual about the supposed invitation of some individuals by an organ of the law enforcement agents and the Federal Ministry of Health.

“Such invitations are the routine steps commonly adopted by competent government agencies in the assignment of fact finding and should therefore not be misconstrued.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

