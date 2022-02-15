Folake Etomi Takes Over as NIWIIT Lagos Coordinator, Promises Better Regulations

The new Executive of Nigeria Women in Information Technology (NIWIIT) Lagos State Chapter, last Thursday took the oath of office with Mrs Folake Etomi, serving as the new Lagos State Coordinator.

Other new executive members include Edna Adeyemi, General Secretary; Joyce Ugbosu, PRO; Elizabeth Adekunle, Welfare Officer and Oluwadamilola Aremu as Special Duties Officer.

In her speech, the outgoing Coordinator, Mrs Monisola Timi-Zacchaeus, encouraged the new executive to build on the activities of their predecessors. She acknowledged that there was still a lot of work to be done, and cited membership drive as one of the areas that requires attention.

In her speech, the new Lagos State Coordinator Mrs Folake Etomi, thanked God for the opportunity to serve the Association, adding that both she and members of her new executive take seriously this new assignment which speaks volumes of the confidence members of the Association have in them.

She pointed out that information technology has taken over man’s life, and has become the vehicle in which the economy of nations develop.

She further added that she would work hard to make sure that information technology laws in Lagos State are similar to what is obtained internationally so that Lagos and Nigeria can tap from the enormous benefits in ICT.

The national President of NIWIIT, Mrs Dele Bayo-Osibo, who inaugurated the new executives for the Lagos state chapter stated that the state chapters are pivotal to what we do as NIWIIT, and impact has to be achieved at the state level.

The event was witnessed by the Coordinator of NCS (Nigeria Computer Society), Lagos State Chapter, and other senior members of both NCS and NIWIIT. The event was a hybrid, as some exco members took their oath of office virtually.

NIWIIT is the umbrella body for women actively involved in the information technology (IT) industry. It is an interest group of the Nigerian Computer Society (NCS).

