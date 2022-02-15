Crisis Rocks Senate as Sacked Clerk Defies Order, Performs Duty at Plenary

Sunday Aborisade

Members of the Senate on Monday watched with shock and disbelief when the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, allowed the sacked Clerk of the red chamber, Ibrahim El-Ladan, to perform his official duties.

El-Ladan was retired by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) last week for alleged forgery of documents and age falsification.

El-Ladan and two other permanent secretaries have been accused of forgery and age falsification, a situation that earned them sanctions from the NASC.

The commission had ordered El-Ladan and another officer, Adebayo Anthony Adebanjo, to proceed on retirement with immediate effect, while Michael Okpara should retire in six months.

Isabella Ugochi Iloba was appointed by the NASC as acting Clerk to the Senate to take over from El-Ladan.

The letter obtained by THISDAY on Tuesday and dated February 9, 2022, is with reference number NASC/PF/69/184.

It was titled: ‘Retirement from service’ and addressed to the Clerk to Senate, Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan.

Part of the letter read: “The Commission at its 547th meeting held on Wednesday, 9th February, 2022, has approved your retirement from service with effect from 9th February, 2022.

“The Commission wishes to acknowledge your immense contribution to the growth and development of the National Assembly Service.

“As you proceed on retirement, please hand over your office and other government property in your possession to the Deputy Clerk, Senate (Legislative), Ilobah Isabella Ugochi.

“On behalf of the Commission, I pray that Almighty God will continue to grant you good health and success in your future endeavours.”

The letter was signed on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the NASC, Ahmed Kadi Amshi.

However, El-Ladan carried out his official assignment in the Senate Chambers on Tuesday unhindered.

Attempts to get the reaction of the NASC on the matter failed on Tuesday, as the Director of Information of the agency, Mrs Janet Mambula, did not answer repeated calls made to her phone.

She had not replied the text message sent to her as of the time of filing this report.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

