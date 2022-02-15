‘Conversation in Transit’ Movie Begins Filming at Mobolaji Johnson Rail Station

By Yinka Olatunbosun

The waiting lounge at the Mobolaji Johnson Rail Station, Ebute Metta had passengers waiting for the same reason but for two different purposes. While some passengers wanted to board the train to their destinations, a good number of them were waiting to be filmed as members of the cast of ‘Conversation in Transit.’ The first day of the shoot was quite exciting. Trucks delivering equipment for the shoot were directed to the back of the station for easy access while the lead actors were cooling off in the air-conditioned buses, getting prepped for their scenes.

It turned out that the tall baseball-cap wearing man with a warm smile, Robert Peters is the director of the much-anticipated movie. The Atlanta-based filmmaker had his watchful eyes on the arrangement of equipment at the location as well as other aspects of the production. He led the journalists into the train where the movie would be shot, explaining how he intended to tell a beautiful visual story from his tested expertise in film production.

Peters is a master of destination-specific movies. Some of his feature movie projects include ‘A Trip to Jamaica,’ ‘Christmas in Miami’ and ‘30 Days in Atlanta.’ The Kaduna-born cinematographer began his career in the movie industry first as an actor. No wonder he was described by one of the lead actors in Conversations in Transit, Tana Adelana as ‘an actor’s director.’ Peters is reputed for being sensitive to the needs of his cast; always ensuring their interests are protected on set. While fielding questions from journalists, he revealed that 98% of the production would be done on the train.

“The producer, Rogers Ofime sent the script to me and said ‘You are the only crazy director that I know..’ So, I read the script and I love it,’’ he said with some excitement.

Peters, who is never too far from home, said he always plans for each movie as though it would be his last.

“One of the biggest problems we have on this side of the world is planning/. I want us to pay attention to the details so the story will come out looking jazzy. I wanted us to shoot five scenes daily but today, we will only shoot one scene. I always tell everyone that I am not in competition with anybody. I am in competition with myself. I always want to outdo myself. I love the story and I felt it needed to be told. We have been at it for the past six months.”

For him, directing a ‘destination’ movie takes a director out of his comfort zone but still allows him to show a different perspective from different parts of our world.

“For me, I see it as a challenge and I try to stretch that extra muscle and at the end of the day, people are going to watch whatever we do and judge us by every frame. Not every scene but every frame. I am beginning to get to that place where I am making a conscious effort to give attention to every frame of every picture I make. Destination-specific movies have its flavour and its challenges,’’ he revealed.

Uzee Usman, one of the actors at the location, explained what he loves about Conversation in Transit when he got the script.

