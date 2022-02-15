Buhari Writes House, Seeks Passage of Civil Defence, Immigration Services Board Bill

Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the House of Representatives seeking speedy consideration and passage of Civil Defence, Correctional Federal Fire and Immigration Services Board Bill, 2022.

Buhari, in the letter read by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at the commencement of plenary Tuesday, explained that the Bill seeks to establish a board, to align its composition structure, functions and practices to attain the mandate of the services.

The letter read in part: “Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, pursuant to section 58 (2) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I forward herewith the Civil Defence, Correctional Federal Fire and Immigration Board Bill, 2022 for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives.

“The Bill seeks to establish the civil defence correctional, federal fire and immigration services board to adequately reflect the current relationship between the board, corp and the services and aligned the composition structure, functions and practices to attain the mandate of the services.

“While hoping that it will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the House, please accept assurances of my highest consideration. Yours sincerely Muhammadu Buhari.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

