Buhari Transmits 2022 Supplementary Budget to House

President Muhammad Buhari has transmitted the 2022 Supplementary Budget to the House of Representatives for consideration and approval.

Though Buhari signed the 2022 budget into law in December 2021, he raised reservations about some of its contents, particularly the ‘worrisome changes’ made by the lawmakers.

The lawmakers had approved a total expenditure of N17.1 trillion against the N16.3 trillion proposed by the president in October.

The six page letter, was read by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at the commencement of plenary, Tuesday.

