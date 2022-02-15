Buhari Seeks Legal Backing for NSCDC, NCS and Immigration Board

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the National Assembly to approve a bill seeking legal backing for the establishment of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Federal Fire and Immigration Services Board.

The bill was forwarded for consideration and passage through a letter dated February 9, 2022, which was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

Buhari, in the letter, explained that the request for the passage of the bill was made pursuant to the provision of Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The letter read in part: “Pursuant to Section 58(2) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward, herewith, The Civil Defence, Correctional, Federal Fire and

Immigration Services Board Bill, 2022 for the kind consideration of the Senate.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Federal Fire and Immigration Services Board Bill, 2022 seeks to establish the Civil Defence, Correctional, Federal Fire and Immigration Services Board to adequately reflect the current relationship between the Board, Corps and the Services and align their composition, structure, functions and practices to attain the intended mandate of the services.

“While hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

