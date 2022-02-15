Buhari Confirms Bello-Koko as Substantive NPA MD

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Mr. Mohammad Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Bello-Koko was the executive director, finance & administration of NPA, and had been acting managing director until his confirmation. He replaces Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman, who was suspended for alleged financial impropriety and insubordination.

A press statement made available to Journalists in Abuja by the Ministry of Transportation dated February, 15th, 2022 and signed by Eric Ojiekwe, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Details later.

