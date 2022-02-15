Buhari Approves Food, Beverage Association Deputy President for NIPSS Course

James Sowole in Abeokuta

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the admission of the Deputy National President of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (FOBTOB), Mr. Aderogba Taofik, into the Senior Executive Course 44 (2022) of the National Institute of Policies and Strategic Planning (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State.

The duration of the course, which would begin this February, is expected to last for 10 months.

The approval was conveyed in a statement by the Acting Director General of the institute Brigadier General C.F.J. Udaya (rtd).

The statement partly reads: “I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, has found you worthy to be admitted into the Senior Executive Course 44 (2022) of the National Institute.

“The course duration is 10 months. It is expected that the course would widen your outlook and perspective on issues, improve your conceptual capacity, quality of analysis and decision making as well as prepare you for the onerous task of leadership and policy implementation.”

Speaking on the admission, the Deputy National President of FOBTOB, expressed gratitude to Buhari for the privilege given him to attend the senior executive course.

He said that the training would no doubt expand his frontiers of knowledge that could be channeled towards further growth and development of the country.

