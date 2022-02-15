Awosika, Aboyeji, Brown, Others to Grace Agility Conference 2022

By Ugo Aliogo

Former Chairman of First Bank Nigeria, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Co-founder, Andela, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, and Founder, Flying Doctors, Ola Brown are among 15 speakers to grace 2022 Agility Conference.

A statement by the organisers said the conference which is themed: ‘Agility for Competitive Advantage,’ would be held virtually from April 5-7 2022.

The Organiser, Aanu Gopald, assured participants to expect a exciting and fully packed thought provoking sessions.

She said: “The conference is in collaboration with the Scrum Alliance to bring together like-minded professionals in both private and public sectors from across the globe.”

