Alleged Plans by APC Leadership to Impose Consensus Arrangement Stalls Form Sales

Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, failed to commence the sale of forms to all aspirants vying for national offices ahead of the party’s national convention slated for February 26.

It was gathered that the halt in the sale of forms that was supposed to commence yesterday was as a result of the plots by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party and some governors to come up with a consensus arrangement.

A group under the aegis of APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum (APC-YDSF) had while addressing a press conference on Sunday, alleged that it has uncovered plots by Governors Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state to impose Senator Sani Musa as the next national chairman of the party ahead of the February 26 convention.

The schedule of activities released by the party and signed by the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, had hinted that the purchase of forms would take place at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

THISDAY checks revealed that the APC governors had initially scheduled a meeting on Sunday but it was later canceled, because their inability to reach a compromise on the zoning of party offices and the consensus arrangement.

It was also gathered the governors and other stakeholders of the party were engaged in high-level negotiations to come up with a unity list or a consensus arrangement.

The zoning of party offices, consensus arrangement and the unity list would be fine-tuned before the closing date for submission of forms.

The aspirants eyeing positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) at the Convention were turned back yesterday due to the inability of the ruling party to commence the sale for forms.

A national chairmanship aspirant, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, while reacting to the party’s inability to commence the sale of forms, told THISDAY that the aspirants still awaited the caretaker committee to present a roadmap for the convention.

He said he believed that the governors and the Caretaker committee were strategising and trying to come up with the best option to ensure a rancour-free convention.

Mustapha stated: “We await the Caretaker Committee to give us the roadmap. I hope they will be meeting and strategizing within the caretaker and the governors, who are looking at the best option for us so that we can have a rancour-free convention.

“For me, it’s a work-in-progress and we will always give them all benefit of doubts to come out with the best option for us. I don’t have any negative perception about whatever is happening. I believe we are all in this together and we all want the best for our party.”

Another national chairmanship aspirant, Mr. Sunny Moniedafe expressed disappointment over the delay in the sale of forms and the graveyard silence over it by the party leadership.

He, however, insisted that nothing would stop the convention from holding, but added that the delay in the sale of forms were not expected.

“I have been on this issue for over 20 months now and in less than two weeks to the convention, we are still asking questions. We want to know what is happening. I have been in touch with the party headquarters since Thursday and even today Monday and they keep telling me no news. The party should tell us what is happening.

“No communication from the party. We have to be told of the zoning arrangement. Nothing is happening in less than two weeks to the convention. I don’t think that is fair to us,”Monidafe stated.

Campaign Director General of a frontline national chairmanship aspirant from the North Central, who preferred anonymity, expressed disappointment over the development, wondering whether the party was ready for the said national convention.

Similarly, four National Youth Leader aspirants and one Zonal Organising Secretary from the South-east region personally visited the National Secretariat for the purchase of their forms but left disappointed, because they couldn’t purchase the forms.

A highly placed member of the party, who also pleaded anonymity said the delay in the sale of forms was to enable the caretaker committee and the governors come up with a consensus arrangement that would be acceptable by all stakeholders and interest groups at the convention.

Yet another party source revealed that the party was yet to print nomination forms, let alone agree on the cost for the forms and the mode of payment.

“The truth is there is no form for sale. Nobody is talking about the printing of any form here. Under normal circumstances, the party would have advertised the sale of nomination forms, indicating the cost of each office before now or have you have seen such an advert?

“We are all at a loss. Nobody but the caretaker committee members can tell you the position of things. All we know is that the National Convention must hold as scheduled.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

