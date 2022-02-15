AEDC Ramps Up Metering of Customers with 180,000 Devices, Launches Direct Vending Platform

Emmanuel Addeh

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has said that it is ramping up the metering of its customers under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

The company had halted the MAP scheme following the launch of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) by the federal government.

The MAP metering programme gives customers the option of paying for a meter while the money is refunded to them through the issuance of energy credit over a period of 36 months.

To get a meter under this scheme, AEDC customers are required to apply by registering on the company’s website after which a site verification is conducted, payment notification is the sent to the customer, and finally metering of the customer’s property is executed in four steps.

The company also launched an online vending platform that allows electricity customers to buy energy directly from the company’s website rather than going through third-party vendors.

Chief Marketing Officer of the Company, Mr. Donald Etim, speaking at the event, said that the AEDC said the MAP scheme was in response to the efforts of AEDC to ensure that all customers are metered in line with the policy of the federal government.

He added that regulated price for a single phase meter is N63,061.32 (VAT inclusive) while a three phase meter goes for N117,910.69 (VAT inclusive)

The company said further that AEDC has put in place all that is required to ensure that customers can process their application for a meter in a seamless way.

“Our customers are assured of a seamless processing of their application for a meter. Customers are also assured of the fact that meters will be installed within 10 days of the receipt of their application for a meter,” he added.

On the vending platform he said: “With this platform, customers are not only assured of the elimination of extra charges such as service charge, commission and convenience fees, they are also assured of easy reconciliation of their account, 24/7 online real-time service, as well as instant value for the energy purchased from any part of its franchise area.”

Chief Technical Officer, AEDC, Oluwafemi Zacchaeus, in his intervention, explained that the relaunch of the MAP scheme was to bridge the meter demand gap after the completion of phase zero of the NMMP.

With the resumed MAPS scheme, he stated that willing customers will advance money to MAP/AEDC for the purchase of meters while they will be refunded through vending, after installation.

He added that the MAPS framework will run till the commencement of the phase1 of the NMMP.

