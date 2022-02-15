Activist Sues Amaechi, IG over Alleged Harassment, Threat to Life

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Human rights activist, Onengiya Erekosima has sued the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Inspector General (IG) of Police over alleged harassment and intimidation.

In the suit filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja, the Rivers State-based activist specifically accused Amaechi and his co-defendants of threatening his life and unjustly violating his fundamental human rights.

The plaintiff, who is the Founder and President of the Foundation for Peace and Non-violence in Nigeria by the suit sought for N200 million jointly and severally against the two defendants as damages/compensation for the breach of his fundamental human rights enshrined under Chapter IV of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Samuel Nwosu, who filed the suit asked the court to compel Amaechi and the IGP to pay him N200 million as compensation for the harassment and intimidation he suffered in the hands of the defendants unjustly over the years.

The activist also prayed for a declaration that Amaechi’s declaration, description and tagging him as a “terrorist” without recourse to any due process of law infringed upon his fundamental rights to life, personal liberty, dignity of human person, freedom of movement, freedom from discrimination and right to private and family life.

“A declaration that Amaechi while in and out of office as the Executive Governor of Rivers state, instigated the arrest, molestation, harassment and intimidation of him in breach and/or threat of breach of his guaranteed rights of sections 34, 35 and 41 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended),” it added.

Among other reliefs, the applicant sought an order of injunction restraining the respondents, their servants, agents, officers and men from further harassing, molesting, intimidating and threatening him in any manner howsoever that is likely to breach or threaten the breach of his fundamental rights under Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution.

When the matter came up yesterday, applicant’s counsel, Samuel Nwosu said the fundamental rights enforcement suit was ripe for hearing, having been served on the respondents.

However, Amaechi’s lawyer, Bolaji Oyun pleaded with the court for time to put his house in order and to regularise his counter affidavit.

Wisdom Madaki who stood for the Inspector General of Police informed the court that he was ready to adopt his preliminary objection to the suit.

Consequently, the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako granted request for adjustment and fixed March 9, for hearing.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

