VALENTINE BLUES!

By Olusegun Adeniyi

Exactly 20 years ago today, on 14th February 2002 (when in my thirties), I wrote, ‘Love in a Season of Hate’, as my column to mark the Valentine’s Day. I commend the abridged version to my young readers for whom today may mean something:

=============================================

In those days when we were young, February 14 used to hold a lot of attractions. It was a day we would write love letters to whichever girl caught our fancy. Those were the days one would tell a girl he would “climb the highest mountain and cross the biggest ocean” because of love. The days when we would say “if loving you is wrong, I don’t want to be right; if your love for me is a dream, I don’t want to wake up”.

I remember the first letter I wrote to a lady who is now happily married with kids. I was in Form 3 in secondary school at the time and the girl had just been admitted to another school. I spent all night composing the letter with the dictionary as a guide. Of course, back then, the more high-sounding a word, the better its attraction. That was the only way to impress, even if the letter ended up being meaningless.

Unfortunately, there was no reply and when I saw the girl a few weeks later, I had no courage to ask why she ignored my proposition. It was only a couple of years ago that I jokingly asked whether she got the mail and she answered in the affirmative, wondering why it took me so long to find out and we both laughed.

Way back in the village, I remember several naughty things we did in the name of love. There was this belief that if you buy a ring and you insert it in the mouth of a lizard (after killing it of course) which you now bury for seven days, any girl you touch with it afterwards would just follow you to the ‘slaughter slab’. I never tried it because I saw what happened to a classmate who tested the efficacy of the ‘Jazz’ on a more elderly girl: He got the beating of his life!

Looking back, we all, at one time or the other, played pranks in this game of love though I recall that in those days at Ife, love was a very expensive business on campus. Back then, to love a girl meant you had to budget for taking her to the new Bukateriat or Forks & Fingers, relatively expensive eating joints while in the evening, you must have the means to take her to Oduduwa Hall to watch movies. I hadn’t enough financial resources to play the love game at Ife though I can remember some failed attempts. One I indeed cannot forget happened on Valentine day in 1987. I had played ‘Bobo Nice’ to this Jambite girl and had planned to take out on Valentine day to watch a movie at Oduduwa Hall. I had saved heavily for the day. But I arrived her room in Mozambique Hall that night to discover another student had come to take her out. She simply ignored me when I wanted to ‘assert my authority.’ That night, I learnt my lesson the hard way that on campus, love can be very cruel to a poor boy.

But whether we like it or not, today is one day when love will take a whole new meaning. Presents will be exchanged, there will be candle-light dinners, and all sorts of atrocities will be committed in the name of love. Yet, for all the commercialism and fantasy, we must come to terms with the reality that we are living in a season of hate. If there is love in the world, how could some people have contemplated what happened in America on September 11, last year? And in our own country, why is it that several areas have suddenly become theatres of war with many people killing one another for ethnic or religious reasons? Why is it so difficult for us to live together in peace? Are all these symbols of love?

Today is, however, not a day for sermons or political talk. It is a day for love and as we all celebrate Valentine day, whatever it means. Many couples can clink glasses today having weathered several storms and stresses associated with marriage and still coming out together and strong. But to come back to the question: If there is so much love in the world, why is there also much hate? As there are entrepreneurs of love, there are also entrepreneurs of hate. The latter unfortunately abound in Nigeria. That is why we seem to be moving from one avoidable calamity to another and rather than root out the miscreants who foment trouble, sometimes without justification, we now take recourse in putting the blame on imaginary enemies of democracy.

In his treatise, ‘The Lover’s Watch’, Aphra Behn argues that “love ceases to be a pleasure when it ceases to be a secret.” The question is, can true love ever be expressed in secret except we are talking about something else? But Behn is at least less cynical than Anthony Trollope who surmises that “there is no happiness in love except at the end of an English novel”.

Whatever we may feel, however, love is as real as hate, though the latter seems to be more real than the former in our society. The interesting thing though is that love and hate do intersect. Interestingly, what we shall be seeing today in the name of Valentine may be the shadow of the real thing—appearances of love, the usual make belief, deceit, illusion. Just as we have within our government and the society at large. Yet with a little love for one another, regardless of whatever may be our artificial differences, we will think less of ourselves and more about others in the choices we make whether in the private or public sector. And with that, we can make Nigeria great.

That is a lesson for us all as I wish my readers Happy Valentine’s Day!

Olusegun Adeniyi

