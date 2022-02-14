Saraki Empowers Unilorin Student

By Hammed Shittu

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at the weekend empowered some students of the University of Ilorin, as part of his efforts to make them self-reliant and reduce unemployment among the undergraduates.

The empowerment programme was done under the auspices of Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation (ABS Foundation), and in partnership with the University Student Union Government of the university.

In a statement issued in Ilorin and signed by the Press Officer on Local Matters to Saraki, Mr. Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, the former Senate President said that the empowerment was in continuation of a Vocational Training Scheme he created when he was Governor of Kwara State 12 years ago, to ensure that young Kwarans receive sound training in skilled crafts.

The statement said that the scheme provided the undergraduates at UNILORIN who had completed skills acquisions training with necessary tools required to it begin lives as entrepreneurs.

The items distributed to the beneficiaries according to the statement, include laptop computers, sewing machines, filing machines, make-up kits, digital cameras, hair dryer and oven among others.

Saraki, who joined the event virtually, said the empowerment will go a long way to guarantee a source of livelihood for the beneficiaries and their dependents “because there are simply not enough jobs for the number of young Nigerians in the labour market.”

Saraki expressed pleasure to once again partner with the Student Union of the University of Ilorin, through his Foundation, #ABSFoundation.

He also commended the student union for its continued commitment towards ensuring that students receive hands-on skills in the areas of fashion design, ICT, commercial baking, amongst others alongside their regular coursework.

He however urged the beneficiaries to take full advantage of the opportunity to ensure the long-term sustainability of the programmes.

In his remark, the University Vice Chancellor; Professor Sulyman Abdulkareem Age, represented by the Dean Students Affairs; Dr Akanmu Alex, expressed appreciation to the ABS Foundation for the gesture and appealed to other privileged individuals to emulate Saraki.

The University SUG President, Waliyu Opeyemi Omoluabi, and his Vice, Hanifa Motunrayo, also showered encomium on Saraki for fulfilling his promise to the union and the university students.

