Rukevwe Ugwumba Becomes Urhobo Kingdom Chief

An Associate Professor of Medicine and Family Health, and President Jesu Marie Empowerment Foundation (JMEF), Olorogun Dr (Mrs.) Rukevwe Ugwumba, was recently conferred with a traditional Chieftaincy title in Okere-Urhobo kingdom, Warri South Local government area of Delta State, South-south Nigeria.

Ugwumba, a one-time Special Adviser on Health Matters to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, was named and decorated with the title “Obor’esiri of Okere-Urhobo Warri kingdom“, by the Orosuen of the kingdom, His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Okumagba II.

The honour came barely two months after she received same title from Ughievwen Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area Delta State.

The Canada-based medical practitioner and philanthropist on 9th December 2021, bagged the “Obor’esiri of Ughievwen Kingdom” title at a well attended ceremony at the palace of the Okobaro of the kingdom, His Royal Majesty Mathew Egbi, Owahwa 11.

Ugwumba said the honour done her by the Okere-Urhobo community is so cherished as her father’s legacy in the kingdom was being recognised.

The elated Uwheru-born socialite and politician, explained that her father, Chief Abel Okowe Akpedeye, was a great legal luminary who did so much for the Urhobo nation, adding that Okere Urhobo people can never forget all he did for them in the days of several struggles.

She also stressed that the outreach of her JMEF, unveiled on the 1st of June 2018 in Abuja, has been very impactful particularly across communities in Urhobo

land.

According to her, she has so much belief in humanitarian services, hence her strong commitment to providing free medical services to the people as well as series of other empowerment programs within and outside Delta state.

She thanked the Orosuen and the entire people of Okere-Urhobo Warri kingdom, for the honour done her and the family of Akpedeye, saying that she least expected the magnitude of the respect and euphoria that greeted her acceptance for the Chieftaincy title.

Ugwumba stated that as the “Oboresiri“ of Okere-Urhobo Warri kingdom, meaning the Doctor, the Healer or the Blessing of the kingdom, she would remain a shining example and a leading light for others, even as she strives to ensure a healthier society.

She said:“I am happy to be so honoured today in this great kingdom and I return all thanks to God for the marvelous work in my life. I have promised God that I shall remain a worthy daughter of His and shall continue to impact positively on the lives of people, particularly the less privileged amongst us. I have this burning desire to provide greater services to humanity and at God’s appointed time, promotion shall come, nothing will stop it.”

“I so much cherish this honour done me by the Okere Urhobo kingdom. I am now part and parcel of the kingdom. I so love the tradition of the Urhobos. It promotes peace, love, purity and progress. It should be encouraged for a better society. I have always asked God for more opportunities to render services to Him and humanity and I know the future holds a lot for me”, Ugwumba stated.

The Princess of Uwheru Community in Ughelli North, congratulated the Orosuen of the kingdom, His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Okumagba 11, for the peace and progress in the community and expressed optimism for more positive development, promising to do more service to God and humanity.

The Orosuen of Okere Urhobo Warri kingdom, His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Okumagba II, while conferring the title on Ugwumba, congratulated her for her numerous achievements in life.

The monarch paid glowing tributes to late Chief Abel Akpedeye, the father of Ugwumba and the entire Akpedeye family of Uwheru community, Ughelli North, for the great feats they have done to humanity, particularly in Urhobo Nation.

He said: “If late Akpedeye is alive, he would have been so honored with a Chieftaincy title in this kingdom. But now that he is not with us, we are honoring her daughter in place of her father. Ugwumba is based in Canada, she flew in two days ago for this ceremony. Akpedeye family is a family of great repute, great lawyers and much more. They have done a lot to uplift lives and standards in the society.

“I am glad to confer Ugwumba, daughter of Chief Akpedeye with this well-deserved title of Obor’esiri of Okere-Urhobo kingdom. You can see that she is looking different from the way others dressed. The reason is that she had taken similar title in another kingdom in Urhobo land”, the monarch stated.

The Orosuen, who had enumerated the qualities of those found worthy to be honored with chieftaincy titles in Urhobo land, congratulated honourees for meeting the criteria.

“In Urhobo kingdoms, there are things you must not do once you are a Chief. You must not commit adultery, you must not be seen running in the rains, you must not drink with left hand in the public and you must not drink direct from the bottle amongst others”.

“Chieftaincy institution has a high degree of respect. I congratulate you all as you were found worthy for the Chieftaincy titles. As you grow older, you become senior Chiefs, there is no high Chiefs in the kingdom, but senior Chiefs”, he stated.

In their remarks, associates, relatives and friends described Ugwumba as a woman of many good values whose commitment to the work of God and services to humanity has received global recognition.

Some of those in attendance that spoke include, her mother, Chief Theresa Akpedeye, her sister Mrs Asanimo Omezi, Mr Stan Rerri, her mother’s immediate siblings, Chief Isaac Iwhewe and Chief Kenneth Iwhewe, who is the Secretary General, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, the Provost College of Education Warri, Dr (Chief) Dickson Oyovwi, Mrs Roselyn Ayodele and Mr. John kavwo.

They said the chieftaincy honour was well deserved and would encourage her to provide greater services to mankind, even as they commended the Orosuen for recognising her father in her.

