Remove Burden of Borrowing, Restructure Nigeria, Clergy Urges Buhari

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A medical expert and activist, Dr. Dele Oluwatade, has advised President Muhammad Buhari, to consider restructuring Nigeria and stop the continuous borrowing from China.

Addressing newsmen in Benin City, capital of Edo State at the weekend, Oluwatade, who is also the President, City Gate Elders Parliament, expressed worries over the recent happenings in the country occasioned by bad leadership.

He said: “A restructured Nigeria will and can survive the debt burden and economic hardship facing the nation.”

Lamenting the huge debt burden occasioned by the nation’s borrowing from foreign nations, particularly China, Oluwatade said: “This is a generational burden that has been placed on Nigerians. My discourse is to help him again, redeem his image and bring something good out of His Excellency for which his lineage will be proud of, and all Nigerians will forgive give and love him.

“Remove the headache of borrowing to pay salaries, which is ready to backfire now. A restructured Nigeria will/can survive the debt burden and economic hardship leading in the air.

“This is a message to the President was delivered through his family, members, friends and associates. Behind the throne on the February 8, 2022, I was thinking about the future of this prostrated great Nation ~ Nigeria that I received this “Foolish Wisdom” to send this message to the president,” he said.

According to him, “the message goes thus: Repair your name in history for your lineage to be proud of you, to enjoy the fruit.

“Your performance is presently not impressive. You were surrounded by your kinsmen, the Fulani to do their buddy: promote Fulanisation, encourage neighbourhood hostilities on other Nigerians.

“Looking at the atrocities all over Nigeria, some powerful Fulani people pocketed you to practice nepotism, racial discrimination, widespread murder, rape, of non-fulanis without any repercussion. Mr. President knows himself more than we know him.

“This is a generational burden you have placed on them. My discus is to help gain, redeem your image and bring something good out of His Excellency for which your lineage will be proud of, and all Nigerians will forgive you.”

