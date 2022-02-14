PHED Launches Regional Offices, Parleys SSAEAC, NUEE

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc has unveiled a new business structure to constantly meet the increasing electricity needs of her valued customers and the challenging dynamics in the business-operating environment as it strives to become the number one electricity distribution company in Nigeria.

The MD/CEO of PHED, Dr Henry Ajagbawa disclosed this while addressing the executives of both the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and the National Union of Electricity Employee (NUEE) during its maiden meeting at PHED Corporate Headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said the strategic drive to take her services to new frontiers have ushered in a new regional structure to replace the existing zonal structure for quick wins and produce smart goals in an evolving business environment.

Ajagbawa who has strong ties with both unions, informed members of the unions that the new structure is intended to quickly drive performance and monitor the company’s operations at product levels.

He listed the three product categories as, maximum demand (MD), non-maximum demand post-paid customers (PP) and pre-paid metered customers (PPM). According to him, this model will be delivered on a six-region structure, three product managers and commercial officers supported by several linesmen.

Ajagbawa commended the zonal/feeder management structure that existed and noted that it had made giant strides in improving the company’s revenue. However, the company is still struggling and has introduced this new model to help further achieve the company’s objectives.

He spoke extensively on the challenges of the company, as it is industry wide, but with peculiar scenarios in the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc, ranging from inability to collect revenue from a large percentage of our customers, restiveness, staff assault, deductions from source by authorities, inability to meet contractual agreements, paying TCN for energy not sold to a segment of consumers, etc.

He therefore sought the support and understanding of the labour leaders on the modalities of implementation of the new business model and revealed that additional lines workers will be hired to bridge operational gaps.

Ajagbawa also mentioned that the existing crop of Marketers and Feeder Managers may not have active roles like before based on the new structure.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

