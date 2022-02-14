Peterside Urges Youths to Eschew Violence, Participate in Electoral Process

Gilbert Ekugbe

The President & Founder of Anap Foundation, Mr. Atedo Peterside, has called on Nigerian youths to shun all sorts of violence and killings in different parts of the country and embrace participation in the forthcoming 2023 general elections through the Foundation’s GoNigeria advocacy campaign, to elect forward-thinking leaders of their choice and for a better nation.

Peterside, in a recent tweet, stated that the youths which consist over 60 per cent of the Nigerian voting populace should endeavor to register and collect their Personal Voter’s Card (PVC) before June 2022 ahead of next year’s elections, as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), instead of being instigated by the old and discontented in the society.

He added that the numerous killings of innocent citizens in the country is not the solution to youths’ aggressiveness for a better Nigeria, that such should be channeled to the 2023 elections towards voting for credible candidates that would ensure their dreams and aspirations are attained.

With notable quotes by the late Herbert Hoover, America’s 31st President which states “Older men declare war, but it is the youth that must fight and die;” Niko Bellic, the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto IV, that “War is when the young and stupid are tricked by the old and bitter into killing each other;” and Bertrand Russel, the British Philosopher, and Logician, that “War does not determine who is right, but who is left,” the Anap Foundation President pointed out that Nigerian youths should rethink and be part of the country’s electoral process, for the actualization of a desired and deserved country. This is what the GoNigeria project intends to achieve.

According to Peterside ‘’A situation whereby the youths do not show interest in the country’s electoral process would mean conceding their birthrights to politicians, whose policies may not reflect the collective objective of the populace, especially young Nigerians.’’

Peterside’s position is coming as Anap Foundation kick-starts its enlightenment campaign, themed GoNigeria, a campaign to sensitize Nigerian youths to participate in the election of visionary leaders.

