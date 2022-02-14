‘Our Auctioning Platform is Aimed at Redistributing Wealth’

Ugo Aliogo

The Chief Executive Officer, Just Automobile and Merchanting Limited, Sola Adesanya, has stated that its auctioning platform Gavel Up is aimed at redistributing wealth in the society by turning waste to wealth and exchange goods through sales of used items such as electrical appliances, household items, used vehicles and others.

Adesanya, who disclosed this recently in Lagos during a media briefing, said the online platform provides an opportunity for people to reuse every discarded commodities, while creating wealth and providing employment.

He also noted that the organisation has offices in Lagos and Ogun States, stating that they are working to expand their services to Eastern and Southern parts of the country, “we are in the process of registering our company in Botswana, South Africa and some other African countries with the possibility of expansion.”

He revealed that auction is being set up to help in the redistribution of wealth in the sense that for some people they won’t go for something that is not new, while for some other people prefer to purchase used items.

Adesanya further explained that the platform can be a very good option to evaluate, take off the assets, auction and transfer the funds to whoever owns it, noting that it is a platform that solve needs in terms of households’ items, assets, building, automobiles, and all others.

According to him, “The end goal is to redistribute wealth and make money as well by earning Commission on any sales. Auctioning when it comes to the Nigerian market is a new development, we are just getting there, we are used to bargaining for price and then we buy, and that’s it. No awareness and all of that. You know Car 45 they started the auctioning about 4-5years ago.

But fortunately, their type of auctioning is known as closed auctioning and that means they will call similar minded people that are interested in an asset and they would all bid for. But this particular auctioning platform is open to everybody, no restrictions and all you need to do is once you register, you pick an item, you bid for it, you win and pay for it and go to the warehouse and collect it.”

He maintained that before the setting up of the platform, they have conducted detail market research for between two and three years, “I have been researching on what the people who have the platform, the likes of GG, OLX if will they be able to participate and make more money and sell whatever they have and the response has been good.”

