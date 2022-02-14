Osinbajo Leaves for Monrovia to Attend Liberia’s Bicentennial Celebrations

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will Monday (today) depart Abuja for Monrovia, the Liberian capital, to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the formal launch of the year-long commemoration of the country’s bicentennial anniversary.

Osinbajo, according to a release issued on Monday by his Media Aide, Laolu Akande, is expected to join other leaders across Africa and beyond to grace the event scheduled to hold at the Samuel K. Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

The vice-president will also attend other events later on Monday in Monrovia as part of the Liberian national celebrations.

Osinbajo, who will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada and Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu, is expected back in the country on Tuesday, February 15.

Liberia was founded in 1822 when freed slaves started relocating to West Africa from the United States.

On July 26, 1847, the country proclaimed its independence and became the Republic of Liberia.

