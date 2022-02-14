Ooni: Nigeria Needs Unity, Patriotism to Overcome Insecurity

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said the country would subdue the menace of killings, Kidnappings , banditry and other social evils afflicting it easily, if citizens can demonstrate the spirits of unity, love and patriotism.

The monarch spoke in Ejiyan Ekiti, Ijero Local government area of Ekiti State, on

Saturday, during a programme marking the one year coronation anniversary of Obalaaye of Ejiyan Ekiti, Oba Adekunle Adepoju.

The ceremony witnessed conferment of chieftaincy and honourary titles on eminent Nigerians, as well as the launching for the construction of ultra-modern palace for Obalaaye of Ejiyan Ekiti.

Oba Ogunwusi, represented by the Obalufe of Ile Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura, said no challenge can overwhelm a nation, state or town , where the citizens consider unity, love and patriotism as a strength.

Oba Ogunwusi said: “I appeal to you to cooperate with your monarch to propel development in Ejiyan. Our monarchs have been in charge of politics maintaining stability and unity before European introduced their own style of democracy, which we embraced.

“The spirit I am seeing today is a good example of how to develop a town. I saw that love has taken charge in this town, Ekiti and Nigeria. Though, as peaceful as we are in Ekiti, we have our challenges. I pray that God will help us to checkmate insecurity in Nigeria. We can also help ourselves by showing love and unity to be able to achieve this.

“What we want to continue in this town, Ekiti and Nigeria is love, patriotism and

unity. God created the universe with love. He created man in His own image. What love could have been more than this? With love , all the projects initiated in this town will be completed before the end of the year”.

Addressing the community and distinguished personalities at the event, the Obalaaye of Ejiyan Ekiti, Oba Adepoju, appreciated Governor Kayode Fayemi for granting the town autonomy from the old Ipoti Ekiti, saying this had served as impetus for rapid development in the town.

Oba Adepoju assured Fayemi that the town would partner with his government to fast-track development in the community, while also promising to cohabit peacefully with other sister towns to entrench peace in the axis.

“We quite appreciate the fact that government cannot do it alone. There are areas where we have employed instrumentality of the support of our people to make a difference. These include: renovation of our market, provision of uniforms for indigent students of Ejiyan community primary school, renovation of our old palace, provision of electricity , extension of network of feeder roads and completion of an hospital complex here in Ejiyan”.

For rapid development and opening up of the town to socio-economic prosperities, Oba Adepoju, appealed to Governor

Fayemi to tar Ejiyan-Odo Owa, Ejiyan-Isanlu and and Ejiyan-Iloro roads to expose the area to modernity.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Adejumo, stated that

Ejiyan is fast developing due to love being exhibited by indigenes, appealing that this stead should continue in the overall interest of the state.

” Let us be united and work for the progress of this town. But we can only develop when we have peace. Let us work together and make this town great and distinct in all forms. Allow peace in your midst and work for peace always”.

