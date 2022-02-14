Onuachu, Bongonda Inspire Genk Past Standard Liege

Inspite of having a goal disallowed, Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, was on target as his club, Genk secured a 2-1 win against Standard Liege yesterday in the Belgian elite league division.

It was AFCON absentee Onuachu and Theo Bongonda who getting the goals for Blue-White side.

Still hurt by their 2-1 defeat to OH Leuven on February 9, the Blue-White welcomed the Reds to the Luminus Arena, aiming to return to winning ways.

They got off to a fine start with Onuachu finding the net after two minutes. The gangling striker rose above his markers to head past goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart following a well-taken corner kick.

However, the goal was chalked off for offside after referee Nathan Verboomen consulted VAR.

Not weighed by that, Bernd Storck’s men continued to push hard for goals, but they failed to hit the target.

They got the breakthrough in the 44th minute as Bongonda gave the hosts a well-deserved lead with Belgium youth international of Burundian descent Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye providing the assist.

Eight minutes into the second half, Onuachu doubled the advantage for the home team. That was his 14th goal in 22 league games in the 2021-22 campaign as well as his first against the Liege based outfit.

There were no goals for the rest of the match as the visitors returned home with heads bowed low.

Despite a strong performance from Onuachu, he was subbed off for Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil with two minutes left on the clock. That was the same time DR Congo international Bongonda was substituted for Ivorian midfielder Aziz Mohammed.

