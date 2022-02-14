NPFL: Gombe Utd Halt Remo Stars’ Unbeaten Run

*Plateau Utd shock Kano Pillars for away win

Remo Stars were brought brought down from their flying start to the NPFL season, conceding their first defeat since returning to the Nigerian topflight this term.

Gombe United ended the Sky Blue Stars 11-match unbeaten run yesterday with a 1-0 defeat of the Kunle Soname Boys on Match-day 12

Ibrahim Yahaya’s 15th minute strike was the only goal of the match as the

Gbenga Ogunbote coached Remo lost the summit of the NPFL to

Rivers United who defeated Wikki 3-0 in Port Harcourt earlier on Saturday.

Remo Stars lost further ground at the summit after Kano Pillars were beaten 0-1 at home in Kaduna by in-form Plateau United.

Plateau’s Player of the Month of January, Sunday Anthony scored in the 84th minute to seal a fourth consecutive win for Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side who climb to second position on the log.

Still on climbers, Rangers International climbed to 4th spot after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Abia Warriors in an Oriental Derby decided in Nnewi. Imama Amapakabo’s Warriors scored first through Valentine Odoh in the 49th minute but Rangers leveled matters through Christian Nnaji’s 66th minute penalty before Chidiebere Nwobodo scored the winner five minutes later.

Former Super Eagles B star Sunday Faleye made a remarkable return to Shooting Stars as his lone strike 12 minutes from time secured a 1-0 win over Dakkada FC in a game played behind closed doors in Ibadan. The win ensured Shooting moved to 6th on the log, their highest position so far this season.

Champions Akwa United slipped eight points adrift of league leaders Rivers United after a wasteful 0-0 draw with beleaguered Heartland in Uyo.

The Promise Keepers were awarded two penalty kicks, taken by Ubong Friday and both saved by veteran goalkeeper Olufemi Thomas.

In Makurdi, Ifeanyi Ogba scored both goals as Lobi Stars beat relegation haunted MFM FC 2-1 at the Aper Aku Stadium. Oladayo Alabi’s 80th minute goal for MFM turned out a mere consolation, being their first away goal this term.

RESULTS

(Saturday)

Rivers Utd 3-0 Wikki

Enyimba 1-1 Tornadoes

Katsina Utd 1-0 Kwara Utd

(Sunday)

Lobi Stars 2-1 MFM FC

Akwa Utd 0-0 Heartland

Gombe Utd 1-0 Remo

Shooting 1-0 Dakkada

K’Pillars 0-1 Plateau Utd

Nasarawa 1-1 Sunshine

Rangers 2-1 Abia Warriors

