‘Nigeria’s Huge Debt Profile Unsustainable for Economic Growth’

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A former Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim has expressed deep concern over the incessant loans requests by the executive and passed into laws by the National Assembly.

Senator Ibrahim however said that, “Such development has increased debt level profile of Nigeria from 2015 till date and this is unsustainable for overall economic stability of the country.”

Nigeria’s present debt profile according to the Debt Management Office (DMO) now stands at over N38 trillion as at September 2021 representing a N5 trillion increase from the previous N33 trillion as of December 2020.

Experts have however, warned of a looming financial crisis as a result of the rising debt, a fear that government has allayed.

Nigeria spent a sum of $520.78 million on external debt servicing in the third quarter of 2021, rising by 74.2 per cent compared to $298.9 million recorded in the preceding quarter (Q2 2021) according to the DMO.

Speaking with journalists at Ojoku, his country home in Oyun local government council area of Kwara state shortly after being honoured with a chieftaincy title as Bobaselu of Erin-Ile by the Elerin of Erin-Ile, Oba Abdulganiyu Ajibola Ibrahim Olusokun 11 to mark his 80th birthday and 40th year on the throne of his forefathers, Senator Ibrahim stated that,

“the people are worried about the backlog of loans and the ones obtained since 2015 till date”.

The former lawmaker who represented Kwara South senatorial district of the state during the 8th Senate added that, the continous granting of such multiple loans would have serious effect on the future economic stability of the country.

According to him, “Let me tell you as per loans, it is cleared that, the debt level of Nigeria as of today from where it was brought from, where it was in year 2015 and. till now is not sustainable.

“And I will not like to degrade the 9th Assembly but my belief is that the 8th Senate did not do the same way the current 9th National Assembly is doing now. I am very certain that we are thorough during the 8th Senate as stakeholders were involved in the passage of bills into laws.

“I know that the 8th Senate has a conscience, conscience of the nation, we always digging it deep with collaborations of all sectors, private sectors, the regulators the civil societies organisations, international bodies before we passed any bills into law. We make sure we listen to all opinions, that how I can say about the 8th Senate without prejudice to the 9th Senate but I know the 8th Senate would not do what the 9th National Assembly are doing now.”

On the expectations from his new chieftaincy title, Bobaselu of Erin-Ile said that, it was a call for service.

He said, “I am very delighted and thank God Almighty and especially, I want to thank the Royal Majesty, Elerin of Erin-Ile, Oba Abdulganiyu Ajibola Ibrahim Olusokun for this honour and I thank him so much. The only thing for me is to let me continue with what I have been doing before. I always say it without mincing words that my politics, the person that I found to be mentor, his politics I learnt is about empathy to the people, passion for community development, sacrifice for the people.”

